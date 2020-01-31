Mailbag: Trump a reflection of his political base

Re: "Donald Trump's Appeal Continues to Mystify," by Kenneth R. England (Mailbag, Jan. 1).

I would strongly argue that the demystification of Mr. England's concern is right there in Ms. Love's letter ("Where Is the Decorum, Decency? (mailbag, Dec. 19) when she asks: "Are Trump's supporters really without shame, a conscience, and lacking in self-respect, as those in the Congress seem to be?"

The brutally honest answer is a resounding yes, they certainly are. If Trump's election and presidency has shown the world anything, it has shown the world that we are not the evolved, advanced country we like to think we are.

We would be well advised not to focus so much on Trump, but rather on those who support him — they are the clear and present danger in, and to, this country. Trump is more a symptom (or result) than a cause.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But it gets worse. The Republican political party is shot through and through with misogyny, racism and white supremacy. The election of Barack Obama really lit 'em up. Hillary hit the nail on the head with that "basket of deplorables" comment. Thoughtful, thinking people (those Trump supporters call "the elite") are keenly aware of all this and have been for some time.