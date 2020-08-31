Mailbag: Trump a clear and present danger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I saw an interesting piece on "The Rachel Maddow Show." I know, left-wing media. But where it gets reported doesn't change the validity of the facts. The piece highlighted how once an authoritarian dictator comes to power, they use the power of the state to maintain their position.

Trump, since being elected, has eliminated anyone who refuses to show more allegiance to him than the Constitution. He uses foreign powers to rig elections. Fires inspectors general for investigating his questionable behavior. Now, he has placed one of his lackeys in the position of postmaster general for the express purpose of rigging the election. Don't take my word for that. Trump clearly stated that was his purpose.

As an Oregonian, we've been voting by mail for decades and have no poling places. How do I ensure my vote will be counted? Must I drop my ballot off at the courthouse? Is it legal for me to deliver others' ballots, in an effort to mitigate the pandemic?

I pay my bills by mail. My computer is down often enough, without considering hacking, phishing, viruses, and all of the other maladies associated with the internet to pay online. Will slow mail impact my credit rating? What about prescription drug deliveries? Aren't businesses suffering enough, with his bungling of the pandemic? Now he is sabotaging the mail.