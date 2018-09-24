Now that all three of our area newspapers are produced and operated from the same Albany location, it seems as if the name of the paper turned out there should live up to the title.
Well, judging by the content, it should more accurately be peddled as the Corvallis Something-or-Other!
Saturday, Sept. 22, the front page had four stories: the smallest was national news. The other three were all Corvallis information!
The paper’s revenue base from display advertising must be doing rather well as evidenced by the full-page and half-page color ads. (Classified isn’t as lavish in coverage, but we can thank online competition for that change.)
The other source of cash flow is circulation, and that probably has dropped because interested readers can find what they want in the online version.
So, I suppose that accounts for the ridiculous subscription price that Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and Brownsville diehards must pay for the dubious pleasure of reading Corvallis news!
To our local publisher, Jeff Precourt, and those in the ivory towers of Lee Enterprises, Inc., this letter is going to mean nothing. And for my fellow disgusted readers of what used to be a mid-valley news vehicle, these words will go unseen. Unless I resort to a truly old-fashioned way of spreading information: copies of my venting printed as handbills and distributed, without charge, to friends and neighbors.
Lori McNulty
Lebanon (Sept. 23)