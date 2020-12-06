Mailbag: Too many people are getting sick

Masks are very useful for reducing infection from coronavirus, and the flu, for that matter.
Doctors don’t wear them just to look cool. Their effectiveness is true regardless of the scientific “proof” offered by letter writers to this paper (who mysteriously don’t describe the study or the report). I could provide overwhelming scientific proof that water is incredibly dangerous and should be avoided at all costs. But y’all would know that’s just silly.
Please. Wear a mask. Socially distance. Too many people are getting sick. Too many are dying. We can do this.
Andrew Gray
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!