Mailbag: Too many conflicts to govern U.S.

Donald Trump’s properties domestically and economic entanglements abroad are big presidential conflicts of interest, disqualifying him from transparently representing this country vs. representing himself. Trump should recuse himself from the presidency.

He should stand down, or people should demonstrate, decry, defy and deny him in all possible ways, forcing his resignation or isolating him into powerlessness.

We are facing a constitutional crisis in this land with and because of an insane pilot at the helm. We’re unbelievably stuck with a dangerous dictator-deferring demagogue, whose inaction on many things is as damaging as what he does. In his morally AWOL administration, he alone is above the law.

Seeing that, Congress should re-impeach him for continuing outrageous, insensible, unacceptable and country-damaging high crimes and misdemeanors.

Trump's financial interests also present major operational, national security and international policy conflicts (e.g. Trump’s alleged Russian mob dealings and believing billionaire Putin over U.S. intelligence).

This is an intolerable situation demanding immediate attention. His antisocial, aggressively delusional and teenage oppositional behavior is doing real damage to people's emotions and the nation’s psyche.