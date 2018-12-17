A writer proposed helping refugees in their own countries (Mailbag, Dec. 6). Decent idea — if their countries were stable. Too little, too late for border arrivals with only the shirts on their backs.
Borders move. Israel hasn’t established borders — coveting all Palestine’s land. It’s like our actions in 1848 Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, California, Colorado, even Wyoming, driving out long-established Hispanic governments/people to claim the land ourselves.
Most immigrants want to come in legally, reporting to border posts. Some are minimally processed, released with ankle bracelets to come north. (The bracelet manufacturers’ bottom-line prospers!) Most are imprisoned (private prisons profit) until their asylum eligibility is reviewed.
Helping them in their original country also can’t help long-time residents (75% of immigrants). They pay billions in Social Security taxes, getting nothing back. Their earnings data goes into the Earnings Suspense Fund (to calculate benefits if they become eligible) and their taxes into the SS trust fund, helping pay benefits to all Americans. Most immigrants are eager to pay SS taxes since it can help them when they apply for citizenship.
Applying for citizenship requires legal assistance; it’s a complicated process. If you want to help fund one lawyer to help six immigrants one day a month, call 541-926-1922.
The bulk of our aid to foreign countries returns here as weapons purchases. The U.S. is the world’s largest arms dealer, guaranteeing perpetual war.
This mocks the season of “Peace on Earth.” It’s shameful — not what Jesus came for. He is Love — he'd help immigrants.
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany (Dec. 16)