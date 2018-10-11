Warning to political advertisers: I have discovered two life-changing, anxiety reducing, turmoil terminating buttons on my TV remote and computer keyboard. One is labeled “mute” and the other “delete.” I have been using them routinely during this season of scare tactics and attack ads used by candidates of either party. If the use of funds for such purposes is any indication of how one will operate if elected, it weighs heavily on my voting decisions — not in a positive manner.
For others worn out by the bombardment of political trivial pursuit, I recommend finding those buttons on your devices.
Steven Hammond
Albany (Oct. 11)