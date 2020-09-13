 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Timing of COVID order suspicious

On Sept. 2, Oregon's governor, Kate Brown, announced that she is extending the COVID-19 state of emergency in place since March to Nov. 3. Wait a minute. Isn't that Election Day?

So, Kate, what are you going to mandate about the virus on Nov. 4? Will it depend on who wins the presidential election? Oh, I forgot. The virus isn't political. Or is it, Kate? Let's see what your political spin will be on Nov. 4. Will you keep Oregon shut down or will you allow kids to go back to school and people back to work? And Kate, you are still getting a paycheck, right?

As Abraham Lincoln said: "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time."

Oregonians, which are you?

Linda Wilson

Albany

