Mailbag: Timely, transparent information helpful

The newest data on COVID-19 vaccine distributed to Oregon is 262,300 doses, but only 66,933 doses had been administered, around 25%, a very low number.

Our state and Benton County have not been transparent in reporting the roll-out plan. In order to gain residents’ trust in the process and to facilitate vaccination, I urge the state and the Benton County Health Department to establish websites listing how many and where are the vaccines in the state/county, and how many and which category of residents have been vaccinated.

Be timely and transparent. This information will lessen the frustration and anxiety, as well as allowing residents to understand whether the process is fair and not wasteful.

David Mok

Corvallis

