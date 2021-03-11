Mailbag: Timeline could've started in 1987

The homeless timeline could have started at 1987 or sooner (“Is there hope for HOPE? Benton County group fights homelessness battle,” Feb. 28).

In October 1987, FISH hired my wife and me to be live-in managers of a shelter for homeless people who were looking for a job or looking for housing. The guesthouse was a large yellow house on an acre of land. It was on Southwest Third Street, next to a woodworking business. Also it was across the street from the 7-Eleven store.

When FISH closed the shelter in June 1992, we suggested that it could be made a shelter for the homeless. Some people from the Benton County Health Department said it was too far out of town for their clients to make their appointments.

Now some 30 years later, maybe things will improve regarding temporary housing for the homeless.

Leonard and Nuleen Gibson

Corvallis

