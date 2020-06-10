Mailbag: Time to wake up to the truth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You tell me that I’m fast asleep.

I tell you that I’m woke.

You tell me every little bit helps. I tell you that I’m broke.

Lying scheming politics spawn seething disrespect!

“I like my words that are true to me,

it’s yours I must reject.”

So, what will it take to get along?

What things must we let go of?

In a moment’s choice we can start afresh, with the hope God’s Word is full of.

There are those that yell: “Naivety! Our struggles are far too deep!”

I say this, it’s a beautiful world, if we don’t stay fast asleep.

Art Hall

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0