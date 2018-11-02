Today's editorial, "Changing Tone Begins at Home" (Opinion, Nov. 1) is one of the best I have ever read.
You are so right, the time to tone down the rhetoric is now and it must begin with each individual. However, might I add that it would benefit all of us if everyone would demonstrate the teachings of Jesus and begin loving our neighbor as ourselves. How about going to church as a family, playing together as a family, sitting down to eat dinner every night as a family. Wouldn't also contribute to making our city, state and nation a better place to live? Just a thought. Thank you for the editorial.
Floyd Bacon
Albany (Nov. 2)