Mailbag: Time to switch to Independent Party

The unadulterated enmity, cruelty and abusiveness exhibited by our previous president (like Voldemort, He Who Must Not Be Named) and the invasion of our national Capitol by his minions make me feel ill. Added to that the ridiculous behavior of the Republican Party in Oregon and it is clearly time to move on.

The Republican Party has had its up and downs over the years, but has been effective and deserving of our support — until now. This evening I switched my registration to the Independent Party. Perhaps if enough of us switch from the Republican Party, the message will be clear. But then I still believe in the basic goodness of the human race, and, I suppose, Santa Claus.