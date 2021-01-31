Mailbag: Time to stop hate-filled speech

We have tried for at least 100 years to give cover to militia groups who advocate the violent overthrow of our government, cover under the First Amendment or our Constitution.

It is clear now that hasn’t worked and that these groups are guilty of sedition.

We need to begin the process of delegitimizing their existence, by making it a crime to scream “Fire!” in a movie theater. They need to be given the choice to denounce their murderous rhetoric or face being disarmed, arrested and prosecuted for their crimes of sedition.

They have moved way past the right to free speech, into murderous mobs who threaten the lives of our elected officials. They have advocated and attempted to kidnap and murder governors and now congressional leaders in our nation’s Capitol.

I have been an advocate of free speech my whole political life and it is difficult for me to take steps to curb free speech, but enough is enough. It is time to put an end to their hate-filled political and racist speech and actions, and to dismantle their platform of delivery.

William Switzer

Corvallis

