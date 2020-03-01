Mailbag: Time to step up on climate action bill

As an 18-year-old university student, most people would expect me to attend classes during the week, maybe go to weekend parties; having fun with friends while I look ahead to what’s next. But some days I can barely attend classes. Instead, I’m doing a job that shouldn’t be mine, fighting for a future I might not even have. All I can think about is the 10 years left before the effects of the climate crisis are irreversible, according to the world’s climate scientists.

I’ve been fighting for climate action since I was 13, and feel robbed of my childhood. Not because I wanted to, but because I feared what would happen if I didn’t. There are thousands of young people just like me. Every day politicians refuse to act on climate, I grow more fearful, angry and more aware that money matters more than my future to them.

As Oregonians, we have the ability to spark change by passing a cap-and-invest program. This bill will hold large industries accountable for pollution they put into our air, and invest in clean and renewable energy. It’s no longer a question of if we should pass this bill; it’s a question of why haven’t we?