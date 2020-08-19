Mailbag: Time to show Trump the door

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump has treated the presidency and governance as a reality TV show since he announced his candidacy for office in 2015. There is every reason to believe he will treat the upcoming election in the same manner.

Trump is not a successful businessman, but he is a skillful con artist. His ability to manipulate a group of vulnerable, aggrieved voters with the help of foreign interference and facing a weak and unlikable opponent led to his victory in 2016. He was also assisted by an antiquated electoral system. His opponent in 2020 is much stronger than Clinton was in 2016. Trump knows that Biden has an upper hand in many polls, particularly in swing states. So, we can expect Trump to cheat, deceive, discredit, and contest every aspect of the upcoming election.

Biden needs to focus on issues and not fall into the insult game that Trump likes to play. Trump cannot defend his record without lying and deflecting. His ineptness and lack of empathy have been laid bare in the current medical and economic crisis. He created this humanitarian disaster through his ignorance and hubris. It is time to show him the door.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

