Mailbag: Time to rid Cuba of its government
Mailbag: Time to rid Cuba of its government

The protests in Cuba are important.

The Cuban deputy of the interior has resigned. It is time for the US president to do something to rid Cuba of its Communist government.

Larry Daley

Corvallis

 

