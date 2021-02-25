Mailbag: Time to return power to the people

I read a social media post talking about Alexei Navalny, the Putin antagonist who was poisoned a few weeks ago.

Apparently, Mr. Navalny is good at pointing out the bribery and corruption in the Russian government. He describes it as a house of cards with Putin at the top. And wealthy oligarchs supporting him in exchange for protection.

It occurred to me: This isn’t so different from us. We just call it campaign finance and lobbying.

Don’t think we are that corrupt? Consider this:

1. Lobbyists draft legislation, then pay legislators to promote it.

2. Politicians receive money from the industries they are supposed to be regulating.

3. Special interests buy gifts and vacations to influence legislators.

4. Politicians provide corporate welfare to campaign contributors.

5. A proposed bill has a 30% chance of passing, regardless of whether 90% of the voters want it or 90% don’t want it. That’s lobbyists at work.

6. Out of the taxes on a $50K income, $36 goes to food stamps. And $4000 goes to corporate subsidies.