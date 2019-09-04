Please look at the contrast of recent Democrat-Herald front page outcomes: Linn County invests $10 million from a healthy road fund account to purchase the International Paper site while Albany can't find money to repair city streets.
Perhaps it is time to change the form of city government into professional, paid, elected commissioners rather than unpaid, elected councilors who dabble in money issues. The unpaid council hires a highly paid city manager -- an inefficient, ineffective, nonfrugal system.
An initiative petition should be filed to revise the City Charter to make the change. I predict overwhelming voter approval.
Tom Cordier
Albany (Aug. 28)