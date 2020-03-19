Mailbag: Time to put a price on carbon pollution

The problem of carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels is heat-trapping carbon dioxide. This pollution is colorless and odorless. Now, let’s make it visual.

Did you know that each gallon of gasoline contains more than 5 pounds of carbon? In an episode called "Polar Extremes," "Nova" used this fact to ask a question: “What if carbon left your tailpipe as solid chunks?” Picture carbon pollution as a 5-pound bag of charcoal briquettes. Drive a 25 mpg car 25 miles, and 5 pounds of charcoal briquettes are on the road. Drive the same car 12,000 miles, and 480 5-pound bags are deposited on the road, a total of 2,400 pounds. Can you imagine the piles of charcoal briquettes on I-5, Highway 34, Highway 99 per day, month and year?

HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, cuts this unseen carbon pollution by 40% in 12 years. It does this by placing a steadily increasing fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels at the source. The money collected is distributed to households as a monthly dividend.

Please write or call Sen. Wyden, Sen. Merkley and Rep. DeFazio. Let them know that you support HR 763, a common sense solution to carbon pollution. A price on carbon pollution is the first step toward solving our climate crisis.

Jim Holm

Corvallis

