For me, the best thing about Robert Mueller's testimony was it served as a reminder that to function well, a democracy needs well-informed citizens. Rather than depending on pundits and news outlets to tell us what we think, we each need to read the Mueller Report ($10 on Amazon) for ourselves. Then we can apply our personal intellect and values to form an opinion. Based on that opinion, we might even consider civil conversation with one another as we head into the 2020 vote.
Full confession: I got to page 99 of the report and then put it aside. Today, I am dusting it off and starting again; please join me.
Beverly Beckendorf
Albany (July 25)