Mailbag: Time to look at Trump for what he is

Virus: 1) An infectious agent that takes over a cell for the sole purpose of replicating itself. 2) Something that poisons the mind or soul. 3) A disguised computer program that performs malicious actions.

One of the biggest threats to our country is the us-vs.-them tribal mentality that, quite frankly, has always been present, but has been embraced and encouraged by certain political “leaders” over the last few years. For those who think Trump is worth supporting in any way, ask yourself this: If he had a D after his name, instead of an R, what would you think of him?

Or, to put it differently, imagine if Obama had lied more than 20,000 times; assaulted as many women; attempted to remove as many environmental protections; did as much to benefit family and friends and to harm the average person; supported racists and racism; expressed admiration for some of the world’s most dictatorial leaders; reacted like a petulant child anytime he did not like what he heard; incited violence against the media or anyone who did not kowtow to him; mishandled a pandemic …

I could continue, but word limits! Would he have any supporters? Please consider that it is time to move away from simple tribalism, and that it is time to look at this malignant virus of a person for what he is.