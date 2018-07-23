Subscribe for 17¢ / day

If Mr Trump's clarification regarding his Helsinki remarks ("would" vs. "wouldn't") are true, then he has posed a question that deserves an answer. Why wouldn't Putin/Russia meddle in our election? The answer is clear. Meddling with (read: attacking) the internal, democratic process of another sovereign nation is unacceptable and unconscionable. That fact that Mr Trump does not understand this basic principle is proof enough for me that he is unfit to hold any public office, much less the office of the President of the United States.

It is time to invoke the 25th Amendment of the United States.

Beverly Beckendorf

Albany (July 19)

