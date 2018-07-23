If Mr Trump's clarification regarding his Helsinki remarks ("would" vs. "wouldn't") are true, then he has posed a question that deserves an answer. Why wouldn't Putin/Russia meddle in our election? The answer is clear. Meddling with (read: attacking) the internal, democratic process of another sovereign nation is unacceptable and unconscionable. That fact that Mr Trump does not understand this basic principle is proof enough for me that he is unfit to hold any public office, much less the office of the President of the United States.
It is time to invoke the 25th Amendment of the United States.
Beverly Beckendorf
Albany (July 19)
So where were you when Obama gave up the 5 terrorists for a traitor?
Where was your outrage when he gave Iran millions in cash for nothing in return?
Where was your outrage when the liberals shoved the ACA (Obama care) into law and did so unlawfully?
You liberal Trump haters are a pain. None of you hated him until Hillary lost and he started to fix all the things your liberalism ideals have made a mess of for years.
you need a new play book.
So your saying what about other Presidents who did nothing in regard to meddling in elections both here and abroad? Just be consistent in your outrage or you lack credibility.
It's way too late for the 25th amendment. There is nothing we now know about Trump that we didn't know before we elected him.
Any country that elects Trump, deserves Trump.
He's doing a lot of damage, he's gonna do a lot more.
Trump is not a cause, he is a symptom. We all know where the real cause is. It's in the reality that Faux news makes a good profit & stays in business. It's in the reality there is good money to be made in hate radio. It's in the reality that more money can be made telling folks what they want to hear (i.e. demagoguery) than telling the truth. It's in the reality that we love our fantasies, emotional attachments and a good story a lot more than we love the truth.
"Tell me lies tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies". Fleetwood Mac.
As good a credo as any for this country.
It might even be a condition of being human .. i.e. liars achieve love, glory, and a place in the sun. Truth tellers wander the planet alone.
The fact that you can string together sentences that seem like they might be coming from a semi-functional but very confused person is of far less significance than the fact that you repeatedly refused, in another recent thread, to condemn violence committed by leftists. What? Are you one of the Antifa animals who intimidate people in Portland?
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/06/03/portland-sees-bloody-fighting-as-antifa-activists-storm-patriot-prayer-rally.html
So, if DJT said “would,” he’s blind to the threat, but if he said “wouldn’t,” he doesn’t understand the threat. There is apparently nothing he can say that will prevent haters from hating him.
Why didn't the Obama administration shut down the Russian meddling? Was it because they thought Clinton would win? Where was the outrage when over a hot mic Barry told then President Medvedev , he'd have more flexibility after the 2012 election? Last question, how far left are you, the democrat voters willing to traverse?
The biggest problem here is that the framers never anticipated a sociopath in the presidency. That fact is compounded by the lack of spine in the congress to deal with him. Let's cool it with the "Trump hater" rhetoric. We liberals put up with eight years of Obama haters. Let's just recognize that the wrong person is in the White House (not saying that Clinton was the right one) and face the crisis he has become. Trump is not a Republican, and criticizing him is not an indictment of the Republican party. In fact, Republicans are in the perfect position to show their colors and deal with this megalomaniac.
I would argue that Trump is the perfect Republican. Why?? Because, since Nixon, Republicans have been busy scooping up all the "deplorable" constituencies in order to garner votes. Those constituencies (that traditional Republicans thought they could manage) have risen up and taken over.
That's why we see so many traditional Republicans bailing out of politics all together these days.
And it did not take long for the cheep seat remarks to be posted by yet another Trump deranged poster.
You need better material dude.
Obama Haters?
All I saw was those that opposed his socialist ideals standing up. And every time they did you all labeled them as RACIST. That is not Obama haters that is the uber left spewing their own hate on those that disagree with the left wing agenda.
And stop with the bull carp, you leftist do not criticize him you attack every thing he says and does. You refuse to acknowledge one thing he has done that is good in fact you bury it and act like it never happened or you twist it into something negative. The Democrat party is on its last leg, taken over by the wack a doodle uber left wing socialists and dwindling every day in numbers because of it. It is the democrats that got into bed with the Clintons (Crime family) and have gone down the rabbit hole with them.
And no Trump is not a Republican like we have had for decades, he is more of an independent, a loner, he may not speak like the rest of the gang but he is in fact getting stuff done and repairing the damage done during the Obama years.
But yes, the left wing has a derangement, a pathetic hatred for Trump. It shows on all the lame street media each and every day. Every time a liberal politician or Hollywood dim wit open their mouth here it comes. Nasty foul mouth ranting that should not be allowed on TV. And everyone of them tries to be nastier than the one before them.
And you think the conservatives are the maniacs
ROFLMAO
The Democrat party has been taken over by the uber-left. The folks that could care less for truth and justice and only live to hear the applause (from the silly few) when they spew hate against Trump and America. And the proof is in their message.
Spew any and all they can to smear and besmirch a duly elected sitting President. First time in my life that I have seen this in the open, not even the molester and rapist Clinton got it so bad.
Bang the drum for the abolishment of ICE. Either they are really whacked or refuse to state they know how damaging that would be.
Attempt to silence all conservative speech. At rally’s they wear masks and physically attack them. On the air waves they try to smear and slander them, twisting what is said and call them fakes and liars.
And the worst is that the upper management of the DOJ and FBI broke laws in an attempted coo to ensure their criminal was placed into the presidency. This all done behind the mask and closed doors never mean to ever be known by joe public.
So you go ahead and keep up the drum beat. Keep posting your rants. America is awake and there are fewer and fewer listening or caring. In the end you and your twisted team are going to lose.
TDS can be entertaining, so I’d like to trigger some more of it:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnzogby/2018/05/29/why-trump-may-be-hard-to-beat-in-2020/#310e391e2bc2
