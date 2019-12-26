Mailbag: Time to face facts on climate change

Jay Burreson (Mailbag, Dec. 13) accused me of being a "gloom-and-doomer," and maybe that is a fair assessment. There is nothing cheerful about climate change and what it means to the future. He is correct that the level of CO2 in the atmosphere continues to rise. It has increased 15% in the last 27 years (U. S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). Contrary to Mr. Burreson, the Earth is warming. The average global temperature rose more than 1 degree Fahrenheit in the last 27 years. 2018 was the fourth-warmest since 1880 (behind 2016, 2017, 2015) (NASA, NOAA). Sixteen of the seventeen hottest years on record have occurred since 2001 (NASA, NOAA).

Recently the leader of the United Nations issued a dire warning that the "point of no return" was in sight at the climate change conference in Madrid (another "gloom-and-doomer"). This is where Trump comes in. Mr. Burreson misrepresented me when he indicated I blame Trump for the climate. I blame him for hampering the world's efforts to limit global warming and the resulting climate change consequences (severe droughts, extreme flooding, more destructive storms, rising seas, etc.). The world will not come to an end, but it will be far less hospitable. Every Democratic candidate supports fighting climate change and would be preferable to Trump.

