Mailbag: Time to face facts about global warming

Scientific American recently had an article titled "Climate Clincher: The Argument That Global Warming Is Part of a Natural Cycle Is Dead." To summarize, the claim that the warming earth is part of natural climate variability does not fit the data.
For the past 2000 years, warm and cold years were regularly interspersed and only specific regions would would be warmer or cooler than average, never the entire globe. But since 1950, 98 percent of the planet has warmed at once, something never seen before.
You have free articles remaining.
And, by the way, personally I trust Scientific American much more than social media or many internet bloggers.
Trudy Denton
Corvallis