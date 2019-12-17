Mailbag: Time to act on gun control

When someone decides to use a gun to kill a lot of people, is it the gun’s fault or the shooter’s fault? It takes both. A gun is not going to go out and kill people. And a person who is very disturbed will find a semiautomatic rifle the best legally available means to kill a lot of people before getting stopped or killed.

Background checks everywhere would be a start for finding disturbed persons who shouldn’t have a gun. Why has that been stalled countless times? Because that is a threat? Aside from that, many mass shooters show no obvious signs that they are about to kill people.

The obvious thing to do is to not have automatic or semiautomatic weapons available to anyone unless they are in the military. Why is that so hard?

If someone wants to argue that a car can also be used as a deadly weapon, I agree. Driving privileges are tightly controlled and we don’t get to buy cars that are designed to kill a lot of people in a short time. The same should apply to guns.

Andrew Gillespie

Corvallis

