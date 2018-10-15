I am writing in support of Stephanie Newton for the Linn County Board of Commissioners. I believe she truly wants to represent every member of the Linn County community.
Stephanie is incredibly committed, working hard to bring a new generation of public service to the county. She has consistently been attending commission meetings, successfully motivating the board to increase their level of communication with the public.
She has been knocking on doors almost daily thought the county, getting to know the people and their concerns. Healthcare, the opioid crisis, housing, infrastructure and jobs are all complex and difficult issues and require a change in leadership with a fresh perspective to work toward solutions. Stephanie has the energy and will to do just that.
It’s time for a change. Vote for Stephanie Newton for County Commissioner.
Dennis Turner
Lebanon (Oct. 14)