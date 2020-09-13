Mailbag: Time for a new congressman?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s time to elect another congressman, so we can look forward to a bunch of negative attack ads by Peter DeFazio denigrating his opponent, just like he does in every election.

This time it’s Alex Skarlatos, the National Guard hero who saved people on the train in Europe. DeFazio usually doesn’t tout his own accomplishments because he doesn’t do anything but vote with other Democrats in the House.

This time he has adds bragging about his family’s military service. It looks like DeFazio’s father and brother had enviable military service, but Peter?

He joined the Air Force Reserve, a fighting unit right up there with the Marines and Army Rangers, in 1967 right at the start of the buildup of the Vietnam War. So Peter wasn’t exactly a war hero, but a draft dodger taking the easy way out to avoid going to Vietnam.

If you want to vote for a hero and a patriot, vote for Alex Skarlatos. If you want to vote for a do-nothing draft dodger and career politician, vote for DeFazio.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis

