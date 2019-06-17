I am fine getting rid of the twice annual change in clocks between standard time and daylight saving time. But do we really want to go to permanent Pacific daylight saving time (same as Mountain standard time) year-round?
I think it will really hit home in the winter months when children will effectively get up for school at 5 a.m. instead of 6 a.m.; walk to the bus stop in pitch dark, and arrive at school — still in the dark — around 6:45 a.m.
I applaud Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis for being one of the few of our representatives to realize this and voting "no."
Bob Heald
Albany (June 10)