Mailbag: Timber lawsuit is fratricidal

As sub-entities of the state, counties are empowered to collect taxes to provide local services. A century ago, counties bled money when tax delinquency forced them to foreclose undeveloped lands. Cutover lands had no marketable value, and counties lacked capital to invest in reforesting or tree-planting—then nonexistent enterprises.

In exchange for unloading their valueless lands, counties agreed lands transferred to the state would thereafter provide for the greatest permanent value for all citizens of the state, and a major portion of revenue generated from any future use came back to counties, as devised under the 1941 Acquisition Act.

Since then, these counties have been “at the table” with the state land managers determining use and revenue generation. A half-century ago that relationship was formalized between the Oregon Board of Forestry and representatives of involved counties, selected annually by the statewide Association of Oregon Counties. Weighted by acreage, this Forest Trust Lands Advisory Committee mirrors our representative democracy and continuously advises the state on these lands.

