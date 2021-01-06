Mailbag: Threat to rights can always exist

In his Dec. 30 letter to the editor, John Leard reminds us of Americans’ precious right to free speech, specifically, the right to protest and to speak out against those in power.

He cautions us that the choices Americans make can put those rights at risk, and he is right. For example, earlier this year government troops were used to break up a peaceful protest right in our nation’s capital. In the same vein, newspapers that publish stories and articles critical of those in power are branded liars and threatened. So, John, the threat to these rights can exist no matter who is in power.