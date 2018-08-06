Regarding the letter of Ray McGinty (Mailbag, July 1) on the nuclear bombing of Japan at the end of World War II:
I was awaiting being shipped out when the bombs were dropped and therefore relieved to not have to go to the Pacific war. I turned 18 in the spring of 1945. I have been a lifelong student of history.
In the spring of 1945, the Japanese were defeated. They had thousands of soldiers in many island bases, but they had no mainland defenses beyond foot soldiers. When the bombers approached Hiroshima and Nagasaki (on the third day) no antiaircraft guns fired, no aircraft rose in defense of their homeland. They were "out of gas." The U.S. Navy prevented any fuel or food from arriving to the mainland. The Japanese government was trying to negotiate a surrender which would spare the life of their emperor. (Our terms were "unconditional.")
The first bomb was a round uranium bomb to be carried by a B-29, specially rigged to carry it and drop it without accident. The second bomb was a torpedo-shaped plutonium bomb carried by a "Boxcar" bomber, again specially rigged to carry that bomb. Neither of these bombs had been tested for "effective yield," casualties, deaths, as in wartime. It would have been politically inconceivable to bomb both cities on the same day. Nor the next day. If they waited a week, word would have gotten out and it would have been too late, unforgivable. Day three, plausible. Good test for "effective yield."
Think about it.
Ed Hemmingson
Albany (Aug. 1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.