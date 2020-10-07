Mailbag: Thoughts on Africa and the USPS

I read the letter on Sept. 11 from Chris Foulke about Africa and its people roaming free with no worries, clean air, etc. as compared with our country and its virus problems, and people needing ventilators, etc.

My first thought was wondering if this person was ever in Africa. The letter was full of hasty, ignorant opinions. Africa is a huge continent full of developing nations. This means industrialization in its early phases. I was in Acra, Ghana and Cairo, Egypt, and the polluted air from car and truck emissions stung my eyes and made them water, and often left me with headaches.

This Chris makes Africans sound like free-ranging gazelles. The people are wonderful but have so many more problems to overcome than we can even imagine.

On a brighter note: If a third of American adults bought a sheet of stamps from the post office at about $12.50 per sheet, we could raise millions of dollars for the U.S. Postal Service. If we all bought a sheet of stamps, the revenue would be over a billion dollars (these are estimates). Go buy stamps.

Thanks.

Patricia Fordney

Corvallis

