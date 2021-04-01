Mailbag: This team will go down in history

It was a thrill to watch the Oregon State University men’s basketball team play this postseason, harkening back to my grade school days when the No. 1-ranked 1980-81 Orange Express dominated the sports pages, McDonalds’ placemats and life in general in Corvallis.

The game has changed considerably in the past 40 years. There was no shot clock or three-point basket back then, and Steve Johnson (my student teacher at Mountain View Elementary School at the time) set the NCAA field goal percentage record by owning the paint.

Oregon State had not yet established itself as a power in baseball or women’s basketball, and OSU football in the ‘70s and ‘80s was downright awful. Ralph Miller’s Orange Express brought us national attention for the first time. But as exciting as the Beavers were in the early ‘80s, this year's team —playing with a chip on its shoulder and nothing to lose — was equally captivating.

With a next-man-up approach that featured six different players leading the team in scoring in eight games, opponents can’t afford to overlook any Beaver on the court. Five true perimeter shooters means neither an off-game nor foul trouble is something that can’t be overcome. All of this after graduating the program’s all-time leading scorer, Tres Tinkle, just a year ago.