Mailbag: This should start on Day One

President Biden has pledged that his administration will not build one more foot of border wall. Let’s hold him to his promise.

President Trump recently visited Alamo, Texas, and touted the success of his big wall. Wall construction continues at a furious pace today, dynamiting mountains, stripping vegetation, draining limited ground water, destroying wildlife habitat and blocking migratory wildlife corridors. Ninety-three species are endangered as a result.

Despite the huge investment of taxpayer dollars, there were actually twice as many arrests for crossings of these newer higher sections of wall than there were two years ago. It doesn’t work, but it devastates.

I’ve visited the borderlands with the Great Old Broads for Wilderness. I’ve seen the wall, and can attest to the horrific environmental degrading and the destruction of communities on both sides of the wall that Trump’s bigger and better barriers have caused. It was heartbreaking to witness.

We can and should demand that the new administration cancels all awarded but not yet completed contracts, and start repairing habitats, devastated public lands and communities.

This should start on Day One.

Pat Berman

Corvallis

