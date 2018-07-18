Subscribe for 17¢ / day

So, President Trump announces his desire and willingness to invade Venezuela. Ho Hum, this is what the Empire "always" does. As in Chile, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Iraq, Libya, Vietnam, (oh, we lost that one), etc.

I recall "we" dropped twenty thousand marines into Haiti in middle of the Vietnam war to remove a very popular Catholic Priest who was their elected president, replacing him with someone "we" liked. Actually, Trump is doing us a favor this time. Normally, the "Deep State" conducts these events without advance announcement. They never predict or admit how many human lives have been or will be snuffed out.

In the Iraqi case, the question was asked, "How many Iraqi deaths were there?" The official answer was, "we don't count them." How long will this go on? Until we tell them (in person) to stop. Did I forget North Korea? (Oops! They have "the bomb").

Ed Hemmingson

Albany (July 11)

