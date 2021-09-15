Mailbag: This is not the leadership we need

I am a resident of Albany who recently had the pleasure of talking with my Ward 1 City Councilor, Matilda Novak.

I contacted her regarding the need to enforce mask mandates to keep our community and especially our children safe during this surge in COVID-19 delta cases. This surge includes a huge increase in cases of children becoming sick from this variant.

I suppose I should have known better. I had heard she was anti-science, but I thought it was just political mudslinging. It appears it was not. Ms. Novak does not live in reality. As a leader of our community, she should be up to date with facts, and if she refuses to believe facts, she should take it upon herself to seek out the truth. That is her responsibility as a leader in our community.

You see, Ms. Novak does not believe that COVID cases increased when the mask mandate ended. In her own words, she does not believe that is the case.

If Ms. Novak does not believe that this is the case, why doesn’t she stop by one of the many full hospitals in our area? Why doesn’t she talk to some of the many, many people who have been recently diagnosed with COVID after not following masking guidelines? The evidence is there. The facts cannot be denied, but Ms. Novak keeps denying them anyway. This is not the leadership we need. We deserve better.