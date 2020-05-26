Mailbag: This is not a return to normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As retail businesses reopen across the state, it is important to recognize that this is not a return to normal; everyone is still at risk to contract this virus, and until a vaccine is readily available, retail shopping is going to look a bit different.

There are steps customers can take to help ensure their own safety and that of retail employees heading back to work: 1. Limit in-store purchases. Many stores will have online ordering, curbside pickup and/or home delivery: Call ahead or check the website or social media pages associated with businesses you wish to support to see what services are available.

2. Be understanding of and amenable to in-store changes. Stores may have certain restrictions on movement, or other requirements in place; these changes and requests are not arbitrary or capricious, and they exist to promote your safety as well as the safety of the employees.

And finally, 3. Be kind. Everyone is struggling in this time of uncertainty, and we need to be gentle with one another. Let us all work together to make this first phase of reopening as safe and successful as possible.

Deborah Harms

Corvallis

