Mailbag: This is no time to sit on sidelines

We have entered a period where the vast majority of Americans prefer to watch the disintegration of their freedoms by the Trump administration and do absolutely nothing. I call it the moral cowardice era. It is beyond comprehension to see hundreds of millions of Americans sit on the sideline and watch their human rights, environmental protections, working wages, and health care being obliterated. My conclusion is that these Americans are fearful of everything except their own self-help books, social media, or Zoom calls. They meditate for world peace but fail to take action in their own towns. They escape for their weekend wilderness hikes but leave it to others to confront white supremacists in the streets. They rationalize their own privileged existence while leaving others to confront the health care crisis of racism.