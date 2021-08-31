 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Third Nobel awardee was omitted
0 Comments

Mailbag: Third Nobel awardee was omitted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the Roses and Raspberries column of Aug. 22, two Nobel Laureates with connections to Corvallis were honored.

A third, Carl Wieman, who attended Kings Valley Elementary School and graduated from Corvallis High School, was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics in 2001.

Clifford A. Hall, M.D.

Philomath

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News