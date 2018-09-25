Before anyone casts a ballot in November, please consider the following: During her present term, Kate Brown is faced with at least a $300,000,000 hole in her state budget, but in spite of that she signed an executive order giving free abortions on demand to anyone, even those here illegally. Then, at a time when mental health is said to be one of our most pressing health issues, she cuts so much money from the state budget for mental health that Linn County was forced to terminate seven mental health professionals.
If this is the kind of executive decision making you want from our governor, by all means, cast your ballot for her.
Gene Gradwohl
Shedd (Sept. 24)