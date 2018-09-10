In reply to Bill Halsey's letter (Mailbag, Sept. 9):
It may come as a surprise to folks here, but I kinda miss President Obama, too. In all honesty it was just what an old retired person like myself would want, it was so quiet when he run the government. Heck, with 4 million new jobs created by Trump the world started getting noisy. People finally getting to keep more money means the stores are more crowded. Veterans are getting healthy with good healthcare and they are making noise. Yeah, President Obama kept growth below 2 percent, and this 4.2-percent growth Trump is giving us is noisy, just noisy.
World was really quiet too, the press was so in love with Obama you rarely heard a peep out of most of them. That little flare up with going after journalists like Sharyn Atkinson or James Rosen and his family probably shut the press up, so man it was quiet. Plus, he didn't burden us with silly stuff like an open administration, so the press wasn't reporting noisy stories like they do now.
Probably the worst noise comes from not having to pay big Obamacare taxes now and me having extra money to do things. Fact is, Trump is right, I am tired of winning; or was that tired from all the winning and having a life again. I see Obama is making a comeback speech. Geez, just think how quiet it would be if he could get managed decline back.
James Farmer
Albany (Sept. 9)