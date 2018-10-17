So, with the tax cuts given to multinational corporations by the Trump administration, we see the national debt spiraling out of control. The Republicans claim that with a booming economy, more taxes will be collected and the deficit will actually decrease.
The country is pretty much at full employment, and many companies are having difficulty finding workers to fill vacant jobs. It is very unlikely that the increased payroll taxes and the new lower sales taxes corporations pay will reduce this deficit with the current spending.
I have not seen much saving being passed on to us average Linn County residents. When Trump was elected, gas in Oregon was about $ 2.28 a gallon. It is now around $ 3.20 a gal. Why did the multinational gas corporations not share some of there tax gains that Trump gave them? That did not make things great for sure.
So, now the Republicans propose to reduce the deficit by cuts to Social Security and Medicare. These are benefits that all working citizens have paid for through years of payroll deductions, and in retirement will rely on this money to survive. That will not make things great.
I know in the upcoming midterm elections I will not be voting for any Republicans. Their policies mainly benefit the wealthy. If you think Donald Trump is a great businessman, remember he was a millionaire by age 9 thanks to money his dad gave him, and he has declared bankruptcy at least five times. That does not sound great to me.
Larry Willett
Sweet Home (Oct. 17)