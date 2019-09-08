Once more, "columnist" Marc Thiessen writes a column that any of the infamous propagandists and misleading advertisers of the past would be proud of. His column giving a false equivalency to Donald Trump and Joe Biden would flunk any logic class or newspaper writing class. Going by his article, they used similar words, so that makes their message the same.
Unfortunately, Thiessen he turns a blind eye to the differences in their lives and their service, or lack of, to this country. I cannot believe that he is completely ignorant of the differences in history, so he is apparently doing a really poor job of research and writing on purpose.
Words cannot express the feelings of revulsion that I have for his totally biased writing.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Aug. 31)