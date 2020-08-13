Mailbag: They should do the Christian thing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The July 26 story “It’s a Wonderful Loan” is an example of who shouldn’t get money, and that’s the nonprofit Mennonite Home of Albany.

This 275-acre site already gets tax exemptions like paying no property taxes. Craig Spivey, their marketing director, said they applied because the state was restricting admissions. I checked with the Oregon Health Authority, and they said that is not true. Spivey also didn’t want to reveal the loan amount, though we know it’s between 2 and 5 million dollars. Seems strange this Christian faith-based business wants to keep the amount a secret.

This business operates on fixed revenues coming from Medicare, Medicaid or residents. Their income is not going to swing up and down, and they will not be laying off workers. They also own more than 300 homes. They sell life leases on them. The homes can cost up to $383,000. The life lease expires when the person dies. Then they reclaim it and resell it.