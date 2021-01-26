Mailbag: They have violated their oath

As a disabled Vietnam veteran, the brother of a now deceased Vietnam veteran, the son-in-law of a now deceased Vietnam and Korea veteran, and the descendant of veterans of both world wars, the Civil War, the War of 1812 and the Revolutionary War, I have asked Sens. Merkley and Wyden and Rep. DeFazio to request that the Department of Veterans Affairs cancel all benefits currently provided to any of the many veterans who participated in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

These veterans have dishonored their service and violated the oath they swore when they joined the military and, thereby, forfeited their claim.

I did not suggest this lightly, but with a profound sadness at what happened that day. At least one veteran was killed attempting to breach the Senate chambers in support of the insurrection, and others have been identified as participating. Some may have retired and are receiving a pension, while many others may be receiving disability compensation, all from the very government they sought to overthrow. They have, therefore, forfeited their right to these benefits.