Mailbag: They are too busy lying to us

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Consider the following list: MSNBC, CNN, CBS, ABC, PBS, AP (Associated Press).

This list is a chorus of propaganda. It describes a situation that has not been seen in this country since shortly after our founding.

These media organizations copy each other’s output, constantly skew and dissemble, and leave out news that might discredit the Democratic Party. Their malfeasance covers the spectrum of news, especially the topics that can be politicized. Many people have died as a result.

Case in point: Harvey Risch, M.D., is the chief professor of epidemiology and viral studies at Yale University. He evaluates new drugs pertaining to their antiviral properties. He says in multiple interviews that Hydroxychloroquin, a drug in use for over 50 years and prescribed for hundreds of millions of patients, is the best drug he has ever evaluated. He praises its efficacy, especially its effectiveness in early stages of COVID-19 disease.

It is one of the safest drugs he has ever seen. It is also one of the least expensive. This drug also has great potential for prophylaxis (blocking the disease from beginning). But it has been withheld from sick people by politicians and bureaucrats. Its use has been maligned by the ignoramuses on this list.