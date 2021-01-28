Mailbag: There's plenty to talk about

In response to Richard Hirschi’s letter of Jan. 19, which was a response to my letter (Jan. 5) about the benefits of democratic socialism:

The first two paragraphs can be dismissed because they refer to things I didn’t say and never would. My original letter didn’t call Americans unwashed, untrustworthy masses, mention depraved collectivism, or threaten to coerce anyone to do anything. One doesn’t make a good case for one’s point of view with false accusations toward someone else.

About individual liberties: If you don’t like public streets and highways, national parks, libraries, fire and police departments, and other amenities that enhance our common good, you are perfectly free not to use them.

About health care, I need say only this: My spouse and I have the benefits of Medicare Advantage. I wish every citizen had the right to the same (one could opt out, of course). It’s tragic that insurance and pharmaceutical companies make exorbitant profits off our illnesses. I can remember a time when that wasn’t so.