Mailbag: There's no excuse for threatening cops

I'm one of Albany's Black residents. I have opinions about policing in America — strong ones. However, I owe a debt to the Albany Police Department for a favor they and the Linn County Sheriff's Office did for me two years ago.

Repaying that debt has brought me into contact with many city officials and police serving Albany. Then the world ground to a halt. Then a police officer was videoed nonchalantly killing a Black guy like it was no big deal.

I love Albany cops, both APD and sheriff's deputies. You can see the existential conundrum in which I find myself. If you can't, please read some Baldwin.

So, to ease my mental crisis, I've been having special interactions with cops here in Albany. I won't disclose what those interactions are (keep reading), but they are happy and fun and build community. At least between this Black guy and a lot of Albany cops. This is important.

So today I find a cop, and initiate this interaction. They refused. Now, I've had this particular interaction with 16 cops, and I was a bit confused. So I initiated a conversation. Turns out we couldn't have our interaction because of death threats he's been receiving on social media.