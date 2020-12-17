Mailbag: There will always be injustice

It is a lie to say all lives matter. For many, not all human lives are judged to be equally worthy of care, concern, respect, dignity and value. American history makes this abundantly clear.

In the four-century history of this country, indigenous people have been denigrated and slaughtered, and had their lands stolen. They continue to be marginalized and ignored.

Africans were brought here as slaves, considered subhuman, only equivalent to livestock. Currently, Americans of African descent are subject to discrimination and marginalized. Even the Constitution degrades them to three-fifths of a person. Asian immigrants have been subject to prejudice and discrimination for as long as they have been here, as have Hispanics, Jews, Hindus, Muslims and a whole host of ethnic and religious minorities.

As a result, American institutions are deeply biased, resulting in diminished concern for the lives of all minority groups and in their marginalization. Reflect on the differential treatment of these groups in our criminal justice system, employment, housing and health care. There have been reports, studies, and commissions addressing these issues for decades, with no change, because not all lives matter just those of certain citizens.